Nov 8 (Reuters) - ORCO PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* REG-ORCO PROPERTY GROUP : DISPOSAL OF LAND BANK IN CZECHIA

* ‍TRANSACTION WAS EXECUTED AS A SHARE DEAL​

* ‍DISPOSED LAND OF APPROXIMATELY 52 THOUSAND SQM WAS SOLD TO CSOB POJISTOVNA GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)