BRIEF-Orco Property Group End-Sept. EPRA NAV Up At 511.8 Million Euros

Nov 30 (Reuters) - ORCO PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* END-SEPT NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD EUR ‍​63.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 10.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-SEPT OPERATING INCOME EUR 77.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-SEPT EPRA NAV AT EUR 511.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 425.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUES EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED BY €545.3 MILLION (89%) TO €1,159 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​

* FAIR VALUE OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO OF €326.7 MILLION AS AT SEPT 30