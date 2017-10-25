FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share $3.22​
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
Editor's Picks
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share $3.22​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - O‘Reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Says Q3 earnings per share $3.22

* Says Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Says Q3 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says sees FY 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share $11.82 to $11.92​

* Says sees FY 2017 comparable store sales between 1 percent to 2 pct‍​

* Says sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $470 million to $500 million

* Says sees FY 2017 ‍total revenue $8.9 billion to $9.0 billion ​

* Says ‍sales for Q3 ended September 30, 2017, increased $119 million, or 5%, to $2.34 billion from $2.22 billion for same period one year ago​

* Says ‍Q3 comparable store sales increase of 1.8 pct ​

* Q3 revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.