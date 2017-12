BRIEF-Orex, Canasil And Pan American Sign Letter Of Intent To Advance Exploration In Sandra Escobar Mining Camp

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Orex Minerals Inc:

* OREX, CANASIL AND PAN AMERICAN SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO ADVANCE THE EXPLORATION IN THE SANDRA ESCOBAR MINING CAMP, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO

* OREX MINERALS INC - OREX-CANASIL JV WILL GRANT TO PAN AMERICAN AN UNDIVIDED 10% INTEREST IN SANDRA PROPERTY

* OREX MINERALS- IN 4 YEARS AFTER DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT, PAN AMERICAN TO HAVE RIGHT TO EARN 41% MORE INTEREST IN SANDRA PROPERTY VIA SOME CONTRIBUTIONS

* OREX MINERALS - UPON COMPLETION OF REQUIRED FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY ALL PARTIES, PAN AMERICAN WILL HOLD AN UNDIVIDED 51% INTEREST IN PROPERTIES

* OREX MINERALS - UPON COMPLETION OF REQUIRED FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS OREX-CANASIL JV WILL HOLD UNDIVIDED 49% INTEREST IN ESCOBAR AND SANDRA PROPERTIES