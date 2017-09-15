FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit
September 15, 2017 / 1:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Orex Minerals Inc

* Orex announces joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

* Canasil named in a lawsuit brought by Pan American Silver Corp with BC supreme court

* Lawsuit by Pan American Silver regarding mineral claims making up Sandra Escobar project in Durango state, Mexico

* Pan American’s claim, if proved, could impact Orex’s interest in Sandra Escobar project

* Orex is not currently in a position to comment on merits of Pan American’s claim

* Orex will be monitoring situation and seeking further information from Canasil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

