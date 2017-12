Dec 1 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:

* OREXIGEN - ENTERED INTO EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS WITH HOLDERS OF 2.75% CONVERTIBLE EXCHANGE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020, 2.75% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS- AGREED TO ISSUE AGGREGATE OF 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK, IN EXCHANGE FOR ABOUT $6.5 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES Source text : (bit.ly/2zHjhwH) Further company coverage: