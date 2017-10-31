BRIEF-Orexo issues 325 million SEK bonds

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Orexo AB
* Orexo issues bonds of SEK 325 million and confirms fulfilment of condition under notice of early redemption
* Says has issued a four-year senior unsecured bond loan in an amount of SEK 325 million, within a framework amount of SEK 500 million, due in November 2021
* Says bond loan has a floating interest rate of Stibor 3m +4.50 per cent per year
* Says net proceeds from issue will mainly be used towards prepayment of company's existing outstanding bond loan and for general corporate purposes