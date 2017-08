July 11 (Reuters) - OREXO AB

* Q2 TOTAL NET REVENUES SEK 159.1 MILLION (188.2)

* Q2 EBIT SEK 9.8 MILLION (12.1)

* REUTERS POLL: OREXO Q2 REVENUES WERE SEEN AT 148 MILLION SEK, EBIT -4.2 MILLION SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)