BRIEF-Orexo Q3 EBIT beats forecast, sees net profit for full year​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Q3 ‍EBIT sek 40.9 million vs yr-ago 43.0 million​

* Q3 ‍total net revenues sek 166.2 million vs yr-ago 181.9 million​

* Q3 ‍zubsolv US net revenue SEK 121.1 million vs yr-ago 142.4 million​

* Says ‍subject to market conditions, Orexo is contemplating issuing a new corporate bond during Q4 2017 at an aggregate amount of SEK 300 - 350 million​

* Says ‍with current trajectory for 2017 we expect to present a positive net profit for full year​

* Says guidance of full year 2017 positive ebitda is confirmed‍​

* Reuters poll: Orexo Q3 total revenues were seen at SEK 174 million, EBIT at SEK 18.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)