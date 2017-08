July 25 (Reuters) - SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES SA :

* H1 NET PROFIT 148,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 SALES 36.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 35.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF 143.6 MILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 154.5 MILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016

* H1 EBITDA 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2usRQXl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)