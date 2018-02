Feb 8 (Reuters) - Organovo Holdings Inc:

* ORGANOVO ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; COMPANY UPDATES FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q3 REVENUE $1.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.5 MILLION TO $5.2 MILLION

* SEES ‍NEGATIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $25.0 MILLION AND $26.0 MILLION FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: