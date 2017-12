Dec 8 (Reuters) - Orgo Tech Ab (Publ) IPO-ORGTECH.ST:

* SALES IN OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER AT SEK 285,000 AND SEK 293,000 RESPECTIVELY‍​

* ‍TO BE LISTED ON AKTIETORGET FROM JAN. 3, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)