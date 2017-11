Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oricon Enterprises Ltd:

* Executes ‍business transfer agreement between Oricon Enterprises Ltd and Pelliconi & C.S.P.A​

* Oriental Containers to sell 51 percent stake in Oricon Packaging to Pelliconi & CSPA for about 4.19 billion rupees

