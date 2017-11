Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oricon Enterprises Ltd:

* Seeks shareholders’ nod for sale/transfer of Oriental Containers Ltd’s business to Oricon Packaging as a ‘going concern’

* Seeks shareholders' nod for sale of 2.6 million shares of Oricon Packaging held by Oriental Containers Ltd to Pelliconi & C.S.p.A. Source text: bit.ly/2zJ3vFy Further company coverage: