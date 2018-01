Jan 9 (Reuters) - Orient Green Power Company Ltd:

* CO IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BANKS FOR REFINANCING DEBTS TO TUNE OF 10 BILLION RUPEES TO SINGLE DIGIT INTEREST RATE

* SAYS DIVESTMENT OF BIOMASS BUSINESS SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED WITH TRANSFER OF 8 BIOMASS UNITS ON DEC 31, 2017‍​

* SAYS SALE OF REMAINING UNITS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED OVER NEXT 2 QUARTERS