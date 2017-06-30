FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orient Securities' ‍non-executive director Pan Fei receives notice from CSRC
June 30, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Orient Securities' ‍non-executive director Pan Fei receives notice from CSRC

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd

* Notice from CSRC received by Pan Fei, an independent non-executive director of company‍

* Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market​

* ‍Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission​

* ‍CSRC intends to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB50,000 on Pan​

* Warning and fine related to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology during Pan's tenure as an independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

