July 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei‍​:

* Oriental Land's group operating profit likely rose 10% on the year to about 25 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​

* Oriental Land will probably maintain its forecast for the fiscal year through March 2018 - Nikkei‍​

* Oriental Land's sales for the April-June quarter are believed to have grown 3% to around 110 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2h0kOsX)