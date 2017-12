Dec 1 (Reuters) - Origin Agritech Ltd:

* ORIGIN AGRITECH ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CEO AND SUSPENDING OF NORTH AMERICAN OFFICE

* ORIGIN AGRITECH - WILLIAM NIEBUR RESIGNED AS CEO

* ORIGIN AGRITECH - WHILE CONTINUING TO SEEK SEED TRAIT AND GERMPLASM COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S., CO TO SUSPEND IOWA REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE

* ORIGIN AGRITECH - CO TO OPERATE U.S. ACTIVITIES FROM HEADQUARTERS IN BEIJING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: