Nov 29 (Reuters) - ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD:

* ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD SAYS ON NOVEMBER 27, CO AND KWS SAAT SE ENTERED INTO A COMMERCIAL LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD SAYS INITIAL TERM OF THE AGREEMENT IS SEVEN YEARS, AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW FOR ADDITIONAL TERMS OF THREE YEARS Source text (bit.ly/2jxyZnA) Further company coverage: