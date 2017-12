Dec 15 (Reuters) - Origin Agritech Ltd:

* ORIGIN AGRITECH - SHIHUI, TO WHICH CO SOLD SEED PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION UNIT, INFORMED CO THAT IT OBTAINED APPROVAL FOR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* ORIGIN AGRITECH - GRANTED SHIHUI EXTENSION FOR PAYMENT OF UNPAID PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ASSETS UNTIL END OF DECEMBER 2017