Feb 15 (Reuters) - Origin Agritech Ltd:

* ORIGIN AND ELASTOS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION IN DEVELOPING AN AGRIBUSINESS TRANSACTION, DATA SERVICE PLATFORM USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES

* ORIGIN AGRITECH - RONG CHEN, FOUNDER OF ELASTOS WILL JOIN ORIGIN‘S BOARD AND GENGCHEN HAN, CHAIRMAN OF ORIGIN, WILL SERVE ELASTOS AS AN ADVISOR

* ORIGIN AGRITECH SAYS BOTH CO AND ELASTOS AGREED TO INITIATE COOPERATION IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: