Nov 28 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd:

* ‍HY OPERATING LOSS $25MLN

* ‍REVISED FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE TO NZ$175MLN - NZ$190M​LN

* HY ‍ OPERATING REVENUE OF NZ$81 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT GROUP WILL OPERATE CLOSE TO BREAKEVEN IN SECOND HALF OF FY2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: