Nov 30 (Reuters) - ORION REAL ESTATE LTD:

* SEES FY ‍HEADLINE AND DILUTED HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 6.95 CENTS PER SHARE WHICH IS A REDUCTION OF 150 PERCENT WHEN COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)