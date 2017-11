BRIEF-Orion reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Energy-Efficient led lighting manufacturer orion reports q2‘18 revenue of $15.4m and positive cash flow from operations of $1.1m

* Sees FY 2019 revenue at least $10 million

* Q2 revenue $15.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $13 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - ‍Q2 '18 backlog of $6.5m was flat compared to Q1 '18​