Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oritani Financial Corp

* Oritani Financial Corp announces dividend and quarterly results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27

* Oritani Financial Corp qtrly ‍ net interest income after provision for loan losses $27.6 million versus $25.3 million​

* Oritani Financial Corp - ‍ management does not expect continued expansion of spread and margin in coming quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: