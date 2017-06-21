FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Orix JREIT announces interest rate of loans
June 21, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Orix JREIT announces interest rate of loans

1 Min Read

June 21(Reuters) - Orix JREIT Inc

* Says it will take out loans of 11.4 billion yen in total from The Shizuoka Bank Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The 77 bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 23, with interest rate of 0.371 percent, 0.533 percent, 0.715 percent, 0.708 percent, 0.715 percent and 0.727 percent respectively

* Previous press was disclosed on June 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nCRJ97

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

