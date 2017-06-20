BRIEF- Orix JREIT to take out loans of 12.4 bln yen

June 20(Reuters) - Orix JREIT Inc

* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022

* Says it will take out loans of 11.4 billion yen in total from The Shizuoka Bank Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The 77 bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 23, with undetermined interest rate, and maturity date on June 20, 2023, June 20, 2025, June 21, 2027, June 21, 2027, June 21, 2027 and Sept. 21, 2027 respectively

* Proceeds will be used to acquire asset

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JY6Xjg

