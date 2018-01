BRIEF-Orkla expands painting tools in the Netherlands and Belgium

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* ORKLA HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP TO A 50% STAKE IN THE JOINT VENTURE COMPANY ANZA VERIMEX NV

* AT THE SAME TIME, ORKLA WILL TAKE OVER 50% OF THE PAINTING TOOL OPERATIONS IN PGZ INTERNATIONAL B.V.

* THIS ACQUISITION WILL SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHEN ORKLA’S POSITION IN THE PAINTING TOOL SEGMENT IN BELGIUM AND THE NETHERLANDS

* THE COMPANIES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE AN AGGREGATE TURNOVER OF JUST UNDER EUR 20 MILLION (APPROX. NOK 190 MILLION) IN 2017 AND HAVE AROUND 20 EMPLOYEES