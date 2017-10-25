BRIEF-Orkla posts Q3 pre-tax profit above forecast, repeats growth guidance

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:
* Orkla q3 adjusted ebit nok 1,267 million (Reuters poll nok 1.24 billion)
* Orkla q3 revenues nok 9,858 million (Reuters poll nok 9.87 billion)
* Qtrly pre-tax profit increased by 13%, ending quarter at nok 1,312 million (Reuters poll nok 1.25 billion)
* Orkla repeats aims to deliver organic growth that at least matches market growth and growth in annual ebit (adjusted) of 6–9% in branded consumer goods in the period 2016–2018
* Orkla says cost programmes proceed according to plan, but higher input costs impact profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)