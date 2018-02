BRIEF-Orkla Q4 adjusted EBIT beats forecast

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* ORKLA Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT NOK ‍1,443​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.31 BILLION)

* ORKLA Q4 PRETAX RESULT NOK ‍1,309​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.31 BILLION)

* ORKLA PROPOSES 2017 DIVIDEND OF NOK ‍2.60​ PER SHARE (ON TOP OF THE ALREADY PAID OUT NOK 5 PER SHARE RELATED TO SAPA SALE)

* ORKLA ASA: IN THE MARKETS IN WHICH ORKLA HAS A PRESENCE, GROWTH IS STILL EXPECTED TO REMAIN MODERATE IN THE COMING YEARS‍​

* ORKLA AIMS TO DELIVER ORGANIC GROWTH THAT AT LEAST MATCHES MARKET GROWTH AND GROWTH IN ANNUAL EBIT (ADJUSTED.) OF 6–9% IN BRANDED CONSUMER GOODS IN THE PERIOD 2016–2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)