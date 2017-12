Nov 30 (Reuters) - Orotongroup Ltd:

* OROTONGROUP LTD - ‍STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS HAS FAILED TO SECURE A VIABLE OPTION FOR COMPANY AND AN ADMINISTRATOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED​

* OROTONGROUP LTD - ‍GAP STORE CLOSURE BY 31 JANUARY 2018 IS ON SCHEDULE AND WILL CONTINUE ON TIMETABLE PREVIOUSLY ADVISED​

* OROTONGROUP LTD - ‍ADMINISTRATORS WILL RE-ENGAGE WITH INTERESTED PARTIES AND STAKEHOLDERS TO PROGRESS A SALE OR RECAPITALISATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: