BRIEF-Orpea FY Revenue Growth Up 10.5 Percent To 3.14 Bln Euros, Above Guidance

Feb 13 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA:

* STRONG 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF +10.5% TO €3,138.2M, ABOVE GUIDANCE

* ‍2018 REVENUE TARGET: EUR 3,400M (GROWTH OF +8.3% VERSUS 2017) ALREADY SECURED​

* ‍IN 2018, ORPEA WILL OPEN ANOTHER NEW 2,500 BEDS, INCLUDING 85% OUTSIDE FRANCE​

* ‍FOR 2018, ORPEA SECURELY FORECASTS REVENUES OF EUR 3,400 MILLION, INCREASE OF 8.3%​

* ‍GROUP IS LOOKING AT NUMBER OF SELECTIVE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES​

* SEES ‍FY EBITDA MARGIN (AS A % OF REVENUE) EQUAL TO OR ABOVE ITS 2017 LEVEL​