Nov 6 (Reuters) - ORPHAZYME A/S IPO-ORPH.CO:

* ‍SAYS INDICATIVE OFFER PRICE RANGE OF DKK 64 TO DKK 80 PER SHARE OF NOMINAL VALUE DKK 1 EACH​

* ‍IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF DKK 1.5BN TO DKK 1.6BN AFTER ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES IN OFFERING​

* SAYS ‍COMPRISES ISSUE OF NEW SHARES WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO DKK 690 MILLION​

* ‍UP TO 10,781,250 NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED BY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)