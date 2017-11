Nov 16 (Reuters) - ORPHAZYME A/S:

* ‍NOVO HOLDINGS A/S HAS REDUCED ITS SHAREHOLDING IN ORPHAZYME​

* ‍NOVO HOLDINGS A/S’ HOLDING OF SHARES IN ORPHAZYME WILL BE 2,705,832 SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 13.6%​

* ‍NOVO HOLDINGS A/S' HOLDING OF SHARES IN ORPHAZYME WILL BE 2,705,832 SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 13.6%​

* ‍AESCAP VENTURE'S INDIRECT HOLDING OF SHARES IN ORPHAZYME WILL BE 1,765,605, CORRESPONDING TO 8.9%​