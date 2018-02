Feb 14 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* ORTHO DERMATOLOGICS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA FILING ACCEPTANCE FOR JEMDEL™ PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT

* ‍ORTHO DERMATOLOGICS - FDA ACCEPTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR JEMDEL LOTION WITH A PDUFA ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018​