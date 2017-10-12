BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Valeant, announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Ortho Dermatologics announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq™ (brodalumab) injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile
* Ortho Dermatologics - Over a two-year trial, a pasi 100 response rate was reached by 59 percent of a sub-analysis group of patients
* ortho Dermatologics - At week 120, siliq continued to be generally well-tolerated with safety profile comparable to that observed in 52-week period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: