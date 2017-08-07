FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orthofix Q2 sales $108.9 million
August 7, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Orthofix Q2 sales $108.9 million

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Orthofix International NV

* Orthofix International reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $108.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix International NV sees 2017 EPS from continuing operations $ 0.96 to $ 1.16

* Orthofix International NV sees 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations $1.54 to $1.60

* Orthofix International NV sees 2017 net sales $ 422.0 million to $ 425.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $414.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

