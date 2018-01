BRIEF-Orvana Reports Production For Q1 F2018 - 23,172 Gold Ounces Produced

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* ORVANA REPORTS PRODUCTION FOR Q1 F2018 - 23,172 GOLD OUNCES PRODUCED

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - ‍CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 23,172 OUNCES, FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE MAINTAINED​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - EL VALLE‘S PERFORMANCE IN Q1 DID NOT MEET CO‘S EXPECTATIONS

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - ‍PRODUCTION RE-FORECAST AT EL VALLE FOR FISCAL 2018 IS IN FINAL STAGES OF REVIEW​

* ORVANA MINERALS - MINING RATES AT EL VALLE IN QUARTER WERE IMPACTED BY LOWER THAN PLANNED FLEET AVAILABILITY AND A FAILURE IN MINE‘S VENTILATION SYSTEM

* ORVANA MINERALS - CURRENTLY, EXPECT A PART OF PRODUCTION SHORTFALL IN Q1 AT EL VALLE WILL BE RECOVERED OVER REST OF 2018

* ORVANA MINERALS - EL VALLE'S PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER WAS IMPACTED BY UNANTICIPATED BUILD-UP OF IN-PROCESS GOLD IN MILL