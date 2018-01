Jan 19 (Reuters) - OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB:

* FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PRIMUS 1 AT LILLA ESSINGEN​

* JOINT VENTURE IS OWNED 30 PERCENT BY OSCAR PROPERTIES AND 70 PERCENT BY STARWOOD CAPITAL​