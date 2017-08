BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics presents positive preclinical results for OSE-127

June 15 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS AND HUMAN EX VIVO DATA FOR OSE-127 (EFFI-7) TO SUPPORT NEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES

* ‍OSE-127 BLOCKS PATHOLOGICAL HOMING OF HUMAN T LYMPHOCYTES TO INFLAMED COLON​

* ‍EX VIVO, OSE-127 REDUCES PRODUCTION OF GAMMA INTERFERON BY HUMAN PROINFLAMMATORY BOWEL T LYMPHOCYTES IN PATIENTS' BIOPSIES​

* ‍COMMUNICATION SHOWS EFFICACY RESULTS FOR OSE-127 IN VARIOUS PRECLINICAL ACUTE OR CHRONIC COLITIS MODELS AND EX VIVO HUMAN BIOPSIES​