Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ose Immunotherapeutics Sa:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR NEW PATENT BY U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE THAT FURTHER STRENGTHENS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AROUND TEDOPI® IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY APPLICATIONS