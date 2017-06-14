FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics says shareholders approved nominations of two new independent directors
June 14, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics says shareholders approved nominations of two new independent directors

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Ose Immunotherapeutics Sa

* Ose Immunotherapeutics - all resolutions submitted to a vote at combined general shareholders' meeting were approved as proposed by Ose Immunotherapeutics' board

* Ose Immunotherapeutics - shareholders approved nominations of two new independent directors, Brigitte Dréno and Diane Kathryn Jorkasky

* Ordinary General Meeting renewed the board terms of Jean-Patrick Demonsang, Walter Flamenbaum and Gérard Tobelem Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

