#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko private placement & warrant exercise with Dalradian

* Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of private placement, warrant exercise, co will own about 9.1% of Dalradian’s issued & outstanding shares‍​

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍has divested investment in Arizona Mining Inc for gross proceeds of $32.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

