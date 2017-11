Nov 14 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko increases credit facility to $350 million

* ‍Amended its revolving credit facility increasing amount from $150 million to $350 million​

* ‍Amended revolving credit facility with additional uncommitted accordion of up to $100 million, for availability of upto $450 million​

* ‍Facility is to be used for general corporate purposes and investments in mineral industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: