BRIEF-Oslo Energi to reach over 90 pct of voting rights in Hafslund

July 31 (Reuters) - HAFSLUND ASA

* FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARY OFFER BY OSLO ENERGI HOLDING AS FOR HAFSLUND ASA

* FOLLOWING FINAL REGISTRATION OF ACCEPTANCES, FINAL ACCEPTANCE LEVEL IN OFFER IS 105,838,067 OF SHARES OF CLASS A AND 66,562,710 OF SHARES OF CLASS B

* ‍SETTLEMENT UNDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON AUGUST 3

* ‍UPON SETTLEMENT OSLO ENERGI HOLDING AS WILL BECOME OWNER OF SHARES REPRESENTING MORE THAN 90 PER CENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN HAFSLUND ASA AND WILL THEREFORE HAVE THE RIGHT TO INITIATE A COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING SHARES IN HAFSLUND ASA

* ‍OSLO ENERGI HOLDING AS CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH SUCH ACQUISITION AND EXPECT IT TO BE MADE ON AUG. 3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)