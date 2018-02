BRIEF-Ossur Says EBITDA In Q4 2017 Amounted To USD 30 Million

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ossur Hf:

* ‍SEES ABOUT 19% EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS FOR 2018 (​

* REG-OSSUR HF : INTERIM REPORT Q4 2017 AND ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* SAYS SALES IN Q4 2017 AMOUNTED TO USD 154 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO 7% ORGANIC GROWTH

* SAYS EBITDA IN Q4 2017 AMOUNTED TO USD 30 MILLION

* ‍ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN US AND FINANCE BILL IN FRANCE RESULTED IN A USD 6 MILLION ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 2017​

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2018 THAT COMPANY PAYS A CASH DIVIDEND OF DKK 0.13 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* SEES ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS 4-5% ORGANIC GROWTH​