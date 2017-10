Sept 28 (Reuters) - Otis:

* ‍otis - otis saudi arabia selected for riyadh metro lines 4, 5 and 6 by fast consortium of companies​

* ‍otis - will supply 256 escalators, 6 moving walkways, 183 machine room-less elevators