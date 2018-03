March 2 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF OTIPRIO(R) FOR ACUTE OTITIS EXTERNA

* FDA APPROVED OTIPRIO FOR TREATING ACUTE OTITIS EXTERNA IN PATIENTS 6 MONTHS & OLDER DUE TO PSEUDOMONAS AERUGINOSA & STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS