June 22 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes

* Otonomy - plans to conduct single, sham controlled, Phase 3 trial enrolling about 200 pediatric patients with AOMT to support approval of Otiprio