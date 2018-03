March 8 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.62​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS EXPECTATIONS THAT GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $52-$57 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: